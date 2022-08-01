Pat McAfee: NFL's Derrick Henry, Taylor Lewan Wanted to Participate at WWE SummerSlam

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

With WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view in their backyard, Tennessee Titans stars Derrick Henry and Taylor Lewan hoped to be part of the show, according to Pat McAfee.

McAfee said Monday that Henry and Lewan reached out before the event and asked if he wanted to involve them in his singles match against Happy Corbin.

The former NFL punter and current WWE commentator lamented that neither player stepped over the barricade to become involved.

Both Henry and Lewan at least had great seats for SummerSlam, which took place Saturday at Nissan Stadium, the Titans' home venue.

This wouldn't have been the first time the worlds of the NFL and WWE overlapped at a major PPV.

Rob Gronkowski, then with the New England Patriots, attacked Jinder Mahal and helped his friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Luckily for McAfee, he didn't need the services of Henry or Lewan as he picked up the win over Corbin.