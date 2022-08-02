Where Does Moreno vs. Figueiredo Rank Among Biggest UFC Rivalries of the Last Decade?

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

At the top of the UFC flyweight division, there’s Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno, about a mile of open air, and the rest of the pack. But it’s so tight at the top, you can barely insert a judges’ scorecard between them.

Moreno cemented the dynamic last Saturday at UFC 277, when he brought down the high-flying Kai Kara-France to capture the interim flyweight title. The end came in the third round following a brutal body kick that crumpled the New Zealander and ultimately led to a TKO stoppage.

Lineal champion Figueiredo, who was sitting out with an injury (hence the need, or rather “need,” for the interim belt), entered the cage after the action. Although the relationship between the two has been chippy in the past, there was nothing but respect on Saturday. Both men called for a fourth bout between them, ideally before the year is out and potentially in Figueiredo’s home nation of Brazil.

Acrimony or not, with both fighters being absolute elites at the height of their powers, and with three back-and-forth affairs already under their belts—each man has won once, with the original 2020 contest going to a draw—this is one of the best rivalries the UFC has to offer.

But it got us to thinking: Where does it rank on the wider scale? Let’s take a look at the best rivalries of the last decade and see where Figueiredo-Moreno stacks up.