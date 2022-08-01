Report: Deshaun Watson's Camp 'Displeased' with Suspension Ruling, Believe in 0 Games

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Representatives for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are reportedly "displeased" with Monday's announcement of a six-game suspension levied by former judge Sue Robinson and believe there should be no suspension, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The sentiment comes despite the NFL reportedly seeking an indefinite suspension no shorter than one year, according to Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal.

The 26-year-old was accused of sexual assault or sexual misconduct by at least 25 women who filed civil lawsuits against him. He settled all but one of the lawsuits, including three on Monday, per ESPN's John Barr.

In March, two grand juries declined to file criminal charges against Watson.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.