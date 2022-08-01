49ers' Updated Salary Cap Situation After Deebo Samuel's 3-Year, $71.6M Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel finally got his wish.

Months after expressing frustration over his contract situation, the 2021 first-team All-Pro wide receiver was rewarded with an extension from the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Samuel received a three-year deal worth $71.6 million with $58.1 million guaranteed. Rapoport noted that the extension could reach a maximum of $73.5 million.

Samuel's deal will be added to San Francisco's adjusted salary cap which Spotrac noted was $212.5 million for the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old joins a lengthy list of wide receivers to receive massive deals this offseason. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin and DK Metcalf are among those who earned substantial paydays in recent months.

Samuel is one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL. Last season, he finished with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while adding 365 rushing yards and eight more scores, which set an NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a receiver.

In three NFL seasons, Samuel has recorded 167 receptions for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns with 550 rushing yards and 11 scores. He's appeared in 38 games, missing one in 2019 and 2021 and nine in 2020.

When Samuel was disgruntled with his contract, he requested a trade from the 49ers. The team fielded offers for him during the NFL draft but never received a package enticing enough to part ways with the star wideout. Samuel reported to training camp last week but chose not to participate in practice while he awaited a new deal.

Now that he's gotten his wish, Samuel is expected to make a huge impact once again for San Francisco. The 49ers are turning to second-year quarterback Trey Lance as their full-time starter, so he will undoubtedly lean on Samuel as his go-to target this season.