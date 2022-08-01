Early Predictions For WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card After SummerSlam

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will venture to Cardiff, Wales, on September 2 for Clash at the Castle, the first premium live event to emanate from the United Kingdom and broadcast worldwide since the iconic 1992 SummerSlam.

Already announced for the show, and its undisputed selling point, is the battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship pitting Roman Reigns against No. 1 contender Drew McIntyre.

What else can fans expect from a card that will set the stage for the company's plans for the fall months?

Find out with these early predictions.

