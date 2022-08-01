Early Predictions For WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card After SummerSlamAugust 1, 2022
Early Predictions For WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card After SummerSlam
WWE will venture to Cardiff, Wales, on September 2 for Clash at the Castle, the first premium live event to emanate from the United Kingdom and broadcast worldwide since the iconic 1992 SummerSlam.
Already announced for the show, and its undisputed selling point, is the battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship pitting Roman Reigns against No. 1 contender Drew McIntyre.
What else can fans expect from a card that will set the stage for the company's plans for the fall months?
Find out with these early predictions.
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins may have been removed from the SummerSlam card, but that will not be the case come September 2 in Cardiff. The rivalry began with Rollins attacking an unsuspecting Riddle and wrote its latest chapter Saturday night in Nashville at SummerSlam in the same manner, with The Visionary laying out The Original Bro following his trademark stomp finisher.
WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe
𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗬. 𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗬.<a href="https://twitter.com/WWERollins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERollins</a> just took out Riddle! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerSlam</a> <a href="https://t.co/54uKH9F8UL">pic.twitter.com/54uKH9F8UL</a>
Assuming Triple H and the WWE Creative team intend to push forward with the matchup, a premium live event clash across the pond—in what could very well be the best of the card—would be an appropriate place to conclude the program.
The question is whether the heat can be sustained long enough to get Rollins and Riddle to Labor Day weekend. Regardless, they will finish out their program at the next extravaganza and move on to whatever it is that will keep them busy in the fall.
For Rollins, one can hope it is something with a bit more substance than this follow-up to the great Cody Rhodes feud.
Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gunther
Shinsuke Nakamura answered an open challenge for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship but has, instead, received back-to-back matches with Ludwig Kaiser.
At Clash at the Castle, that trend will come to an end when he battles The Ring General for a title he has worn in the past and will look to add to his resume one more time.
Contrastingly, Guther will look to thwart the first real threat to his title, chopping and powerbombing his way past the future Hall of Famer en route to a definitive victory in Cardiff.
The outcome will not be particularly dramatic as the champion will retain, but with Triple H in charge of booking the show, expect the presentation of Nakamura to change back to the special attraction and international icon that he was during his time atop NXT.
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Edge returned to WWE Saturday night at SummerSlam, costing The Judgment Day their No Disqualification match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio and setting in motion the events that will ultimately lead to a one-on-one showdown with the man that replaced him in the faction, Finn Balor.
The two have never met before, despite being among the most influential performers of the last two decades, and a showdown between them would be a dream match of sorts.
Edge was one-sixth of the game-changing Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches of the early 2000s, while Balor revolutionized the business by creating Bullet Club. Both men's legacies are solidified as both innovators and in-ring performers.
The Judgment Day as a concept was excellent, but in execution, it has been a mess. Look for the Rated R Superstar to score a win that, hopefully, either ends the faction as a whole or brings about some considerable changes, because what felt like a potential main event attraction at the beginning has devolved into a midcard mess benefiting no one involved.
Except for Rhea Ripley, who continues to look like, and be presented as, a star.
Handicap Match: Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai
Before Brock Lesnar decided to upset the ring during Saturday's main event, the single most buzz-worthy moment of the SummerSlam broadcast saw the returns of Bayley and Dakota Kai, and the call-up of the newly named Iyo Sky.
Their staredown with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch popped the crowd and ignited fan fervor for a Raw women's division in desperate need of a spark.
While there will be an understandable urge to book a championship match for the massively significant Clash at the Castle premium live event, Triple H and the creative team should resist and, instead, run with a tag match that features all five competitors.
A newly babyface Lynch teaming with her rival of the last year in Belair to battle this new alliance of competitors is rife with storytelling potential and could present the heels with an opportunity to establish themselves with a definitive victory over the top two competitors on the roster.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
The controversial conclusion of the SmackDown Women's Championship bout between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey, in which the former was awarded the win via pinfall while subsequently tapping out to an armbreaker, almost guarantees the two competitors will clash again.
The apparent heel turn by Rousey only accentuates the likelihood of said return bout, and fans of Morgan should be very, very worried about that.
Morgan may have retained at SummerSlam, but there was little about the match that made her look good. She was dominated, beaten down and only won via fluke, and even then, she tapped out prior to the three count so she essentially lost, only it went undetected by the referee.
Rousey was presented as the ass-kicker, and her turn after the match was the biggest takeaway from the match, not Morgan's successful defense.
That does not bode well for the babyface champion, who sparked interest and excitement via her victory a month ago at Money in the Bank.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre will have the opportunity to ascend back to the top of the pro wrestling mountain in Cardiff when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Clash at the Castle.
It is an opportunity that has been a long time coming.
McIntyre spent the last year wandering aimlessly, battling the heel of the month while waiting for the inevitable showdown with Reigns. It was teased earlier this year leading into WrestleMania Backlash but inexplicably dropped.
Following his win over Sheamus in a Donnybrook Friday night on SmackDown, there is no denying him his date with destiny. Unfortunately for him, he runs into a buzzsaw that has cut through the company for the last two years in The Tribal Chief.
Fresh off a victory over Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match that should end that program, Reigns will enter Cardiff as the overwhelming favorite to retain, if for no other reason than the idea of McIntyre being the guy to dethrone him after two years feels somewhat...underwhelming.
Not because McIntyre has not earned it, but because it feels like Reigns' run should come to its end on the biggest stage imaginable, against the hottest babyface possible. Clash at the Castle, though historic for being the first premium live event to emanate from across the pond and broadcast around the world since SummerSlam 1992, is not that stage, and McIntyre is not that babyface.
At least not yet. Triple H will have the opportunity to fix that over the next month in the event that WWE does, in fact, want to go with The Scottish Warrior to conquer The Head of the Table.