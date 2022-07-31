Mariners' Julio Rodriguez to Have X-Rays on Hand Injury: 'Pray That It's Not Broken'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will undergo an X-Ray on his right hand after suffering an injury in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Houston Astros, manager Scott Servais told reporters after the game.

"We'll pray that it's not broken...back of the hand injury (right), he was not comfortable holding a bat, so we'll wait and see," Servais said.

Rodriguez was hit in the hand while swinging at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning. He played the field in the bottom half of the inning before being replaced by Abraham Toro for the ninth.

The 21-year-old also missed time recently with bruising on his left wrist. He suffered the ailment while sliding on a stolen-base attempt against the Rangers on July 17. He still competed in the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby but didn't return to the Seattle lineup until July 26 against Texas.

Rodriguez is in the midst of an impressive rookie season. He entered Saturday's game slashing .274/.338/.488 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 95 games.

If Rodriguez misses time moving forward, Seattle can turn to Dylan Moore or Adam Frazier in center field. Moore has played five games in center field this season, while Frazier has not played there this year and has just 14 career games logged at the position.

Jarred Kelenic could also be an option, though he has spent much of this season in Triple-A after struggling in the majors to start the year.

The Mariners are second in the AL West with a 55-47 record, 11 games behind the first-place Astros. They hold the second wild-card spot and have an 80.8 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs, though they'll need Rodriguez to remain healthy to compete with some of the top teams in the league.