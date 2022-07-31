Logan Paul and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match CardJuly 31, 2022
Logan Paul and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card
WWE SummerSlam 2022 was the very first WWE premium live event without Vince McMahon. Triple H showcased most clearly on this show what a WWE under his creative direction can look like.
He pulled out some big surprises on the night from the opener ending with the return of Bayley as well as the arrivals of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (the former Io Shirai) to an insane main event spectacle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
We also saw plenty of quality wrestling throughout the night. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, The Usos vs. Street Profits and Logan Paul vs. The Miz were just a few of the great matches.
Not everyone came out looking as good though. The Judgment Day continue to lose badly, this time with Edge's interference. Liv Morgan survived with her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey but left the night looking lesser to her opponent.
This was a show of mostly highs for the fans, but certain Superstars did not look great at the end. These were the true winners and losers from an action-packed night.
Winner: Triple H
Triple H took over creative less than two weeks ago, and his fingerprint has not been obvious to start. That was until WWE SummerSlam.
After a fantastic match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, we saw three major appearances from Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The three seem to be a stable going after The EST.
The matches that followed each got the time to overdeliver. The presentation within each contest was tight and easier to follow than past recent WWE events.
He helped continue to elevate Logan Paul and Pat McAfee while giving time to great matches like The Usos vs. The Street Profits.
Finally, we got a wild main event that made up for multiple languid Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar matches by starting as a brawl and never stopping. We even saw an entire ring lifted high by a tractor before the night ended.
If this was truly night one in a future of Triple H booking, it was a bright spot that stands up to some of WWE's best SummerSlams.
Winner: Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be a controversial figure, but there is no denying his talent as a Sports Entertainer. He is smoother than many performers on the WWE main roster, including the man he was wrestling, The Miz.
The A-Lister was a good singles opponent for The Influencer, telling a complete story with him while letting him stand out. Now, Paul needs opponents that will push him.
For the moment, WWE looks very smart for signing Paul long term. He is putting in the work to look as clean and capable as possible.
Paul has the air of a true star already. While he may still need to prove it to many, The Influencer has a chance to be something special. The only concern is that he remains a more natural heel than a face.
Loser: The Judgment Day
Edge put together a stable with The Judgment Day that looked like it could dominate Monday Night Raw. However, when Finn Balor turned the group against The Rated-R Superstar, the angle quickly lost momentum.
The Prince and Damian Priest have lost two straight matches to Los Mysterios. While the stable fell at SummerSlam only because of the return of Edge, Balor, Priest and Rhea Ripley needed a victory at this moment.
Balor vs. Edge is going to be a good match, but can anyone buy that The Prince can defeat anyone with a stable that cannot get a win against opponents that were barely on TV in recent months?
The mystique of The Judgment Day is falling away. Only The Nightmare still come off as a true threat, and with Raw's women's division growing, she could even find herself outside of that title picture.
Loser: Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan had the biggest night of her career at WWE Money in the Bank, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time. She has ridden a steady high since that time.
However, the match with Ronda Rousey loomed large. Morgan had to get a cheap win to gain the title. She was facing a woman that has been heavily protected over the years.
That played out at WWE SummerSlam. In just four minutes, The Baddest Woman on the Planet dominated the champion before making her submit. However, the referee only noticed that Rousey was pinned for three at the same time.
Thanks to a bad decision by Rousey and poor referee work by the official, Morgan survived by doing very little in the whole match. It made her look weak, yet she still celebrated her retention like a major victory.
While The Baddest Woman on the Planet got a chance to finally turn heel, which should make a future match better, that will require WWE to book the champion as a more serious competitor in the second round.