Logan Paul and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2022 was the very first WWE premium live event without Vince McMahon. Triple H showcased most clearly on this show what a WWE under his creative direction can look like.

He pulled out some big surprises on the night from the opener ending with the return of Bayley as well as the arrivals of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (the former Io Shirai) to an insane main event spectacle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.



We also saw plenty of quality wrestling throughout the night. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, The Usos vs. Street Profits and Logan Paul vs. The Miz were just a few of the great matches.

Not everyone came out looking as good though. The Judgment Day continue to lose badly, this time with Edge's interference. Liv Morgan survived with her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey but left the night looking lesser to her opponent.

This was a show of mostly highs for the fans, but certain Superstars did not look great at the end. These were the true winners and losers from an action-packed night.

