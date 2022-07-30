WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE SummerSlam 2022.

The Superstars and thousands of members of the WWE Universe descended on Nashville, Tennessee to take in the action at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

The biggest attraction on the card was the billed final chapter of the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. This storyline has spanned several years and many matches, but WWE wants us to believe this will be the last encounter.

We also saw both women's titles on the line when Liv Morgan defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw women's title.

Logan Paul was the big celebrity guest when he took on The Miz, but we also saw Pat McAfee step into the ring again to take on Happy Corbin.

Let's take a look at everything that happened during The Biggest Party of the Summer.