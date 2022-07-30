WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJuly 30, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE SummerSlam 2022.
The Superstars and thousands of members of the WWE Universe descended on Nashville, Tennessee to take in the action at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
The biggest attraction on the card was the billed final chapter of the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. This storyline has spanned several years and many matches, but WWE wants us to believe this will be the last encounter.
We also saw both women's titles on the line when Liv Morgan defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw women's title.
Logan Paul was the big celebrity guest when he took on The Miz, but we also saw Pat McAfee step into the ring again to take on Happy Corbin.
Let's take a look at everything that happened during The Biggest Party of the Summer.
SummerSlam Card
- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
- The Usos vs. The Street Profits (Undisputed Tag Team Championships)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (United States Championship)
- Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Championship)
- Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- The Miz vs. Logan Paul
- The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Title)
- Both women went all out with their gear for this show. Lynch looked like an anime villain to some degree, while Belair went for a more appropriate look for Nashville.
- Lynch's technical ability is not talked about enough. She does so many little things perfectly. Even something like a wristlock looks a little smoother when it's her doing it.
- The way Lynch tried to put Belair into position so she could pull her into the ring post by her braid was a bit awkward but not egregiously bad.
- Watching Belair catch Lynch coming off the top rope and just stand back up while holding her was an impressive display of power.
- The Spanish Fly Belair hit from the middle rope was awesome.
The first match of the night was the showdown between Belair and Lynch for the Raw women's title. This feud has spanned an entire year since Big Time Becks returned last year to defeat The EST in 26 seconds, so this was Belair's chance for redemption.
Early on, Belair used her strength to control the challenger, so Lynch had to rely on her technical ability to get the upper hand.
This match was physical from the first bell and stayed competitive the whole time. Both women were looking to make sure they kicked this show off with one of the best matches of the night.
They fought in and out of the ring and used almost anything they could to inflict damage without risking a DQ. The steps, ring posts and barricades all came into play. We saw several creative spots that helped make this feel completely different from their other encounters.
The EST was able to secure the win with a Spanish Fly followed by the KOD for the pin to cap off a fantastic opener. Surprisingly, Lynch offered her hand as a show of respect and they hugged to a nice reaction from the crowd.
Bayley ended up making a surprising return as Belair celebrated her win in the ring, and this was immediately followed by Dakota Kai and Io Shirai joining her in the aisle. Becky stood side by side with Belair, but there was no physical altercation. This was all done very well.
Winner: Bianca Belair wins by pinfall
Grade: A
Notable Moments and Observations