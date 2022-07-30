Joe Musgrove, Padres Reportedly Nearing 5-Year, $100M Contract Extension

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres and starting pitcher Joe Musgrove are reportedly closing in on a five-year contract worth about $100 million, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Musgrove, who is scheduled to hit free agency next offseason, has gone 8-3 with a 2.63 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 17 starts this year. The 29-year-old has struck out 106 batters in 109.1 innings.

The seven-year MLB veteran earned his first All-Star appearance this season and serves as the ace of a Padres team that sits second in the NL West with a 55-45 record.

San Diego holds the second wild-card spot (and No. 5 seed) in the MLB playoff bracket despite missing superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. all season with a fractured left wrist.

Musgrove has played for the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Padres during his career. Pittsburgh traded Musgrove to San Diego in January 2021 in a three-team deal also involving the New York Mets.

Musgrove, who grew up in San Diego County, has flourished for the Padres. He threw the franchise's first-ever no-hitter last season en route to an 11-9 record and a 3.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a career-high 203 strikeouts.

The right-hander is on pace for an even better season this year as he looks to help guide San Diego to its second playoff appearance in three seasons.

He's next scheduled to take the mound Saturday at home against the Minnesota Twins.