Sheamus and Shotzi Deserve More, The Acclaimed Endgame, More Friday Night Takes

Friday's SmackDown served as the go-home show for Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, while Rampage was the final part of AEW's annual Fyter Fest.

The blue brand opened up with a hot match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both men put each other through hell and delivered a bout that would have been right at home on any pay-per-view card.

We got a rare win from Shotzi over Aliyah, but it was almost immediately negated when Ronda Rousey embarrassed her.

Over on Rampage, Lee Moriarty faced Matt Sydal, Anna Jay took on Ruby Soho, and The Acclaimed released a new music video. It was an interesting night of action and drama across all three hours of programming.