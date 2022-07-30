Sheamus and Shotzi Deserve More, The Acclaimed Endgame, More Friday Night TakesJuly 30, 2022
Sheamus and Shotzi Deserve More, The Acclaimed Endgame, More Friday Night Takes
Friday's SmackDown served as the go-home show for Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, while Rampage was the final part of AEW's annual Fyter Fest.
The blue brand opened up with a hot match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both men put each other through hell and delivered a bout that would have been right at home on any pay-per-view card.
We got a rare win from Shotzi over Aliyah, but it was almost immediately negated when Ronda Rousey embarrassed her.
Over on Rampage, Lee Moriarty faced Matt Sydal, Anna Jay took on Ruby Soho, and The Acclaimed released a new music video. It was an interesting night of action and drama across all three hours of programming.
Sheamus Deserves Another Run with a Title
Sheamus has always been a reliable worker who is capable of getting a solid match out of anybody, but he has been one of WWE's low-key MVPs for the past few years.
He always puts everything into whatever he is doing, even if we all think it's dumb. He is the definition of a dedicated and skilled performer who puts the story above his own wants.
At some point, WWE needs to reward his hard work with a significant push, and it should involve him getting back into the hunt for a world title.
The Celtic Warrior might not have won his match against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, but he showed the WWE Universe why he is one of the best assets on the roster.
Put aside the little hat, Butch's nonsense and the shillelagh and you will see that the Irishman is somebody WWE should value more.
Shotzi Deserves Better
Shotzi scored a rare win over Aliyah this week, and it seemed for a moment as if WWE was going to begin a new push for her.
Those hopes died a few moments later when she was easily dispatched by an irate Ronda Rousey. Making her look weak effectively nullified the momentum Shotzi would have gained from the win.
Is Rousey a bigger star at the moment? Obviously.
WWE sees Rowdy Ronda as a draw and a priority, but management doesn't have to book her to embarrass Superstars who are still working their way up the ladder for no reason.
Having Rousey take out Shotzi and then move on immediately didn't make Rousey look any better. It just made Shotzi look worse.
The Acclaimed Should Be the Next Tag Champs
This week's Rampage had the usual four matches we get most weeks, but one addition to the show may have been more memorable than any of the fights.
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens debuted a new music video meant to serve as a diss track for The Gunn Club, or as The Acclaimed call them, The Assboys.
Caster and Bowens have only been babyfaces for a short time, but they have already gotten over with the crowd. AEW would be wise to capitalize on their popularity soon.
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have not been the champions long, but when it's their time to drop the belts, The Acclaimed should be the team to take them.
Not only have they been an important part of the tag team division for a long time, but they have proved time and time again that they are great in the ring and on the mic. They should be the next tag champs, and it should happen soon.
Anna Jay and Lee Moriarty Will Make Good Heels
Two newly turned heels had chances to compete on Rampage this week, and both of them picked up wins over former friends in the process.
The first of these two bouts saw Lee Moriarty take on Matt Sydal, a man who had served as his mentor in AEW until recently. Not only did Moriarty show more heel characteristics, but he may have formed a partnership with Stokely Hathaway, too.
The main event featured Ruby Soho taking on a woman she once called a friend, Anna Jay. The former Dark Order member is now part of the Jericho Appreciation Society and has done a complete 180 with her attitude.
Both of these stars have great potential as babyfaces, but now that we have gotten a small taste of what they can do as villains, they might just succeed in either role.
This week's Rampage was kind of down the middle in terms of the action, but the storyline developments we saw could have lasting effects.