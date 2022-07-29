WWE Rumors: Montez Ford Won't Miss Ring Time After Fear He Was Injured on Raw

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Street Profits member Montez Ford reportedly avoided serious injury during a six-man tag-team match on Monday night's episode of Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Ford's injury is not significant, and he is not expected to miss any time despite getting bloodied during the match.

There was some speculation Ford suffered a broken nose since he had a significant amount of blood around his nose and mouth area, but that reportedly wasn't the case.

Ford, his Street Profits tag-team partner Angelo Dawkins and Riddle lost a six-man tag-team match to Roman Reigns and The Usos in the main event of Raw.

The Street Profits are set to compete in one of the top matches on the SummerSlam card on Saturday night when they challenge The Usos for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

In an interview with Bleacher Report leading up to SummerSlam, Ford called the title bout "bar none the most important match ever in my WWE career."

Earlier this month at Money in the Bank, The Street Profits unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the tag titles, but the finish was controversial, as Ford's shoulder was up during the winning pinfall.

Because of that, The Street Profits were given a rematch against The Usos at SummerSlam, but this time with an added twist.

The decision was made to enlist a special guest referee for the rematch at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and it will be WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is a Tennessee native.

If The Street Profits can knock off The Usos, they will end a title run of over one year and become tag champs themselves for the first time in a year and a half.

