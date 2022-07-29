Panthers' Robby Anderson Announces He's Changing Spelling of Name to 'Robbie'

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson revealed Friday that he's changing the spelling of his first name from Robby to Robbie, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I kinda like how it looks. It's better on paper with the 'ie' on the end," Anderson said. "That's what it was when I wore No. 3, too."

Anderson changed his number from No. 11 to No. 3 in May.

The 29-year-old has spent the last two seasons in Carolina after playing for the New York Jets for the first four years of his career.

In 33 games across two seasons with the Panthers, he has caught 148 passes for 1,615 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he had a rough 2021 campaign, catching just 53 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns on 110 targets in 17 games.

With the new spelling of his first name, perhaps Anderson can make a fresh start in 2022. He will still be a significant part of Carolina's passing offense alongside DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr.