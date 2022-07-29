NBA Rumors: Kings' Keegan Murray Had Surgery on Wrist Injury; Quick Recovery Expected

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray followed up his NBA Summer League MVP performance by having minor surgery on his right wrist.

Per James Ham of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento, Murray had a procedure to "clean out some loose bodies" and is expected to make a quick recovery that won't impact his readiness for the start of the season.

Ham noted Murray is back shooting on the court with his left hand.

