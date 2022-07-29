Power Ranking Every Option to Win AEW's Inaugural Trios Championship

Power Ranking Every Option to Win AEW's Inaugural Trios ChampionshipJuly 29, 2022
During a jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite, the company finally unveiled trios championship belts. This was a long-awaited announcement for many fans because there have been rumors about the new titles for well over a year.
Tony Khan confirmed that he had already commissioned the new belts in May during an interview with TSN.
“I saw Dave [Meltzer] reported it and nobody’s asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts,” Khan said at the time. “I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you."
AEW has also created so many factions and delivered so many fun six-man tag matches. So much so that adding a new prize to add stakes to that aspect of its programming felt like a no-brainer.
On Wednesday, Excalibur announced that there would be an AEW World Trios Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural champions at All Out on Sept. 4. Although he didn’t reveal the teams, the new division is more stacked than most viewers would think.
The Long Shots
14. The Factory
QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto will make a useful team once the trios division is established. After all, everyone needs heels who can take a loss to build up new contenders. However, it’s hard to imagine The Factory will make it to the finals or win the titles any time soon.
13. Ruffin It
Ruffin It is a fun hodgepodge team featuring Leon Ruffin and Bear Country. The trio appeared in a match against Max Caster and Austin and Colten Gunn on the June 17 episode of AEW Rampage. It’s a bit funny that they have a tag team name already, but they don’t seem like plausible inaugural champions.
12. CM Punk and FTR
CM Punk and FTR essentially made this ranking as honorable mentions. We would love to see this team eventually challenge for the trios championship, but they won’t be in the tournament because Punk is still injured.
The Second City Saint could still appear at All Out. After all, he’s still on all of the promotional material for the show. Nevertheless, Punk and FTR will probably defend their respective titles at the show instead.
12. The Gunn Club
The Gunn Club could gradually climb up the rankings and challenge for the trios titles. Austin and Colten Gunn are a much better pairing than some viewers think, and their father, Billy, adds experience and name recognition.
They also have an incredibly underrated theme song. Nevertheless, it’s too soon to make this team champions or even top contenders.
The Dark Order or Jericho's Constants
10. The Dark Order
The Dark Order has had a tumultuous run with AEW. What started as a divisive act eventually turned into a fan favorite. However, the group has grown stagnant and has recently lost three members.
Still, a combination of John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno or 10 would be entertaining. They may not be ready to win the gold just yet, but they could become underdog champions later.
9. The Jericho Appreciation Society
The Jericho Appreciation Society has two plausible trios. For the sake of this list, we broke them up into separate rankings. The team of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara is the least likely option.
This trio could work well together, but they don’t seem like the right team to build the division around.
Something New and Something Old
8. The Undisputed Elite
The Undisputed Elite may be ranked surprisingly low, but that’s because the team is riddled with injuries. The popular threesome will return on the next episode of AEW Dynamite, which would seem to suggest they may compete in the tournament.
However, it’s still unclear if Kyle O’Reilly is cleared to wrestle. Adam Cole also suffered a concussion at Forbidden Door. If they were healthy, they would rank much higher, but we will have to wait and see what their appearance means.
7. Daniel Garcia and 2point0
Daniel Garcia and 2point0 are the better options for the two trios from JAS. Garcia recently overdelivered in his matches with Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson. Adding Angelo Parker and Matt Menard to his team would be an excellent way to highlight the pair.
Considering how hot the JAS' feud with Blackpool Combat Club is right now, two teams from those stables would make for an excellent final, but this team hardly seems like the favorites to win.
Two Teams in Search of a Big Win
6. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends
Orange Cassidy and Best Friends are a popular act, but they’re kind of running in place at the moment. The trio certainly has their fanbase and vocal detractors online, but they could use a meaningful storyline to push them to the next level.
Cassidy, in particular, could use a big win. He’s arguably one of the top babyfaces in the company with mainstream appeal. Even more, he has produced some phenomenal matches, like his showdown with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door. The trios titles could be the best way to make him a champion in 2022.
5. Death Triangle
From the second PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro formed Death Triangle, they seem like an easy pick for eventual trios champions. This team can have crowd-pleasing matches that could put the new belts on the map.
Oscuro, PAC and Erick Redbeard produced a banger against The House of Black on the Buy-In ahead of Revolution earlier this year. It was one of the best pre-show matches in a long time, and they could do even better with more opportunities.
Malakai Black's Followers or Regal's Pupils
4. House of Black
The House of Black would be a great choice for the inaugural champions. Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews are a formidable trio, and it would be a blast to see them go on a dominant run with the new titles.
Like Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, this team needs a major win to cement them as a threat to the rest of the roster. Winning the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament could be what they need right now.
3. Blackpool Combat Club
The Blackpool Combat Club is currently one of the best stables in pro wrestling. The violent squad of four of the best in-ring competitors that AEW has to offer just has an aura to them right now. They’re also draped in gold now that Claudio Castagnoli has captured the Ring of Honor World Championship.
Bryan Danielson could lead Wheeler Yuta and Castagnoli to another big win in September while Jon Moxley defends his title at All Out.
With a Little Help from My Friends
2. The Hung Bucks
During their time with ROH, Adam Page and the Young Bucks worked as a trio. Unlike some of the other entries on this list, they have already won six-man titles together during that run.
Yes, the three still aren’t on good terms, but recent episodes of Being the Elite have teased a reunion of The Hung Bucks. Those brief moments led to a segment on the recent edition of AEW Dynamite where Nick and Matt Jackson tried to wish Hangman a happy birthday.
This storyline could be a focal point in the upcoming tournament. If Page and the Young Bucks do make amends, they will become a top pick to win the whole thing. That would be a feel-good moment for fans who have followed them since their time with Bullet Club.
1. The Elite
While The Hung Bucks could’ve easily landed in the No. 1 spot. The Elite also makes the most sense as an option for the inaugural AEW world trios champions.
After all, Khan once admitted that he was waiting for Kenny Omega to return to start a trios division. One could hardly blame him because The Elite has seemed destined to hold championship gold together since the company’s inception.
Fightful recently reported (h/t The Wrestling Observer Newsletter) that there are tentative plans for The Best Bout Machine to team up with The Young Bucks at All Out following an eight-month hiatus. This news makes The Elite the early favorites to win the tournament.
It would be a fitting moment for three of the men who founded the company. The two-time NEVER Openweight six-man tag team champions may seem like a predictable option to some fans, but Omega’s return will be a big deal. This would be a nice way to cap it off.