Power Ranking Every Option to Win AEW's Inaugural Trios Championship

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

During a jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite, the company finally unveiled trios championship belts. This was a long-awaited announcement for many fans because there have been rumors about the new titles for well over a year.

Tony Khan confirmed that he had already commissioned the new belts in May during an interview with TSN.

“I saw Dave [Meltzer] reported it and nobody’s asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts,” Khan said at the time. “I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you."

AEW has also created so many factions and delivered so many fun six-man tag matches. So much so that adding a new prize to add stakes to that aspect of its programming felt like a no-brainer.

On Wednesday, Excalibur announced that there would be an AEW World Trios Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural champions at All Out on Sept. 4. Although he didn’t reveal the teams, the new division is more stacked than most viewers would think.