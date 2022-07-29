LeBron James Family Foundation to be Featured on Chris Buescher's Car in Michigan

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LeBron James is taking his talents to NASCAR...sort of.

The LeBron James Family Foundation and the I Promise school and program will be featured on the paint scheme of Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford Mustang as part of a partnership with Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing. Per Molly Walsh of the Akron Beacon Journal, the car will debut at the Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 7.

"To see our foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them," said Michele Campbell, who is executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

According to Walsh, the I Promise program "serves more than 1,600 Akron students and their families with fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming with the goal of encouraging success in academics and beyond."

In addition to the "I Promise" phrase, the paint scheme will also include "est. Akron" as a nod to James' hometown and the foundation's guiding philosophy "We Are Family" on the rear of the car.