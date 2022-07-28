X

    Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford Signs NIL Deal with Local Heating and Cooling Company

    Doric SamJuly 28, 2022

    The implementation of NIL rules has allowed college athletes to take full advantage of the star power carried by their names. Nebraska freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford is doing just that with a unique deal that is a match made in heaven.

    Crawford signed on to represent SOS Heating & Cooling, a Nebraska-based HVAC company.

    NIL that just makes sense.<br><br>Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford has signed a deal to become the new spokesperson for SOS Heating &amp; Cooling ♨️ <a href="https://t.co/JeFnYBQN6V">pic.twitter.com/JeFnYBQN6V</a>

    A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Crawford was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He originally committed to LSU in 2019 before reopening his recruitment last December and committing to the Cornhuskers.

