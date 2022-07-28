Aaron Judge Says Andrew Benintendi Will Give Yankees 'Real Pump Up' After Trade

Andrew Benintendi (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge celebrated the arrival of outfielder Andrew Benintendi in a deal with the Kansas City Royals ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees announced they acquired Benintendi, a 2022 All-Star, for three pitching prospects—Chandler Champlain, T.J. Sikkema and Beck Way—after Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.

"Man, he's a really good player," Judge told reporters. "I've had a chance to play against him for quite a few years when he was playing over in Boston, and I've seen him do a lot of impressive things. It'll definitely be a big piece to what we've got going on here."

He added: "It will give us a real pump up for sure."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

