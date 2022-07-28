UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-In Hype

0 of 4

Julianna Pena punches Amanda Nunes (Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amanda Nunes will get a shot at redemption against Julianna Pena in the main event of UFC 277 from Dallas.

The first time the two met, Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport. The Venezuelan Vixen had the Lioness' number—she stood and exchanged with the champ before ultimately tapping her out in the second round.

It was a tremendous display of confidence and skill from the new champion. It was also an uncharacteristically flat performance from Nunes, who is one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport.

The high-profile rematch will be joined by an interim title fight in the co-main event slot. Brandon Moreno will fight Kai Kara-France with the temporary flyweight title on the line.

Here's what the whole card looks like and some of the latest buzz before weigh-ins.