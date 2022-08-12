Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Remains Without Timetable for Return from Achilles Injury

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is still working to return from an Achilles injury that has kept him out of action for nearly two months.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday the former National League MVP has a "full baseball day" of activities planned at Yankee Stadium, but he hasn't run the bases and remains without a timetable to play in games.

Boone noted Stanton may need to play rehab games before the Yankees activate him off the injured list.

Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list June 26 with tendinitis in his Achilles. Boone told reporters at the time his star slugger requested an MRI after experiencing discomfort and the initial timeframe for his return was two to three weeks.

The Achilles issue marked the second time Stanton landed on the IL this season. He missed 10 games from May 25 to June 3 with a strained calf.

Injuries have been a problem for Stanton throughout his MLB career. The 2017 National League MVP has missed at least 23 games in each of the previous three seasons. He has only broken the 140-game barrier four times in his 13-year career.

When Stanton has been able to play, he's one of the best power hitters in the sport. The 32-year-old has hit .228/.309/.498 with 24 homers in 289 at-bats this season.

The Yankees are operating from a position of power at this point, though they have struggled lately. They have fallen behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33) and Houston Astros (72-41) in the race for the best record in MLB with a 71-41 mark, but the Bronx Bombers still have a 10-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Because of the cushion the Yankees have built for themselves in the division race, they can take things slowly with Stanton to ensure he's 100 percent healthy before bringing him back.

At this point, New York's main focus is staying as healthy as possible to make a run in the postseason.