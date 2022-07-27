Ezekiel Elliott Is 'a Keystone Player' for Cowboys, Says HC Mike McCarthy

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

While there have been rumors swirling about Ezekiel Elliott's future in Dallas beyond 2022, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reiterated the veteran running back's importance to the offense while speaking with reporters Wednesday.

"Ezekiel Elliott is one of our rocks on this team," McCarthy said. "He's a keystone player. … You need those types of individuals to win championships."

