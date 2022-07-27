Yankees Rumors: Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo Among Trade Targets; Not Close to Deal

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly targeting two of the top starting pitchers on the market, the Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo, ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday the Yanks have made upgrading their rotation a "priority," but so far they aren't close to any blockbuster deals.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

