Buy, Sell or Stand Pat for Every MLB Team at the 2022 Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As it's now just days away, every team in Major League Baseball should know what its plan is for the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

If it was us, here's what we'd do if we were in charge of all 30 clubs.

We've kept things simple by sorting clubs into one of three camps: those who should buy, sell or stand pat. This involved weighing where teams are on the contention spectrum, what their needs are and what they have to offer in trades. Not many clubs are caught in the middle at the moment, so don't expect to see "stand pat" too often.

We'll proceed division-by-division, starting in the American League East and ending in the National League West.

Note: All playoff odds courtesy of FanGraphs.