Ranking Potential Shohei Ohtani Landing Spots Amid Trade Rumors

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani, otherwise known as the best two-way player in the history of Major League Baseball, isn't yet officially on the trading block.

But since Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Sunday that rival teams are nonetheless calling the Los Angeles Angels about Ohtani, can anyone blame us for wanting to speculate on where he might be on the other side of the Aug. 2 deadline?

As the Angels (40-56) careen toward a seventh straight losing season, speculation had already been building about the possibility of them cashing in the 2021 American League MVP. As Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote on July 21, "this might be the highest Ohtani’s value will ever be."

Ohtani is under club control through 2023, and he's presently as dominant as he's ever been on both sides of the ball. Since June 9, the 28-year-old has a .941 OPS and nine home runs as a hitter and a 1.57 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 46 innings as a pitcher.

As Rosenthal wrote, just because teams are calling about Ohtani doesn't mean that the Angels are actively shopping him. Another obstacle in prying him loose is the mindset of owner Arte Moreno, who purportedly likes "bright shiny objects" and "doesn't want to be vilified more" by the Angels' already jaded fanbase.

And yet, Rosenthal's sources also told him the Angels could be swayed by an offer based around "established major leaguers." Not prospects, in other words, which makes any potential Ohtani sweepstakes a bit more complicated than the ongoing sweepstakes for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

All the same, we figure that at least half the league could conceivably make a play for Ohtani. Here's how we rank them as suitors, starting with short blurbs for 10 apparent long shots and finishing with longer blurbs for five teams that might actually have a chance.