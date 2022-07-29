Ranking the Best Fits For Juan Soto Amid Trade Rumors

0 of 7

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

As he's officially on the block ahead of Major League Baseball's Aug. 2 trade deadline, the best fit for Juan Soto is no longer with the Washington Nationals. That ship sailed when he rejected a contract offer worth $440 million over 15 years.

So, let's talk about where Soto does fit best.

The list of possibilities may be thinning, with Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicating on Thursday that the market for the 23-year-old superstar is down to four teams:

In addition to the New York Yankees, though, we see five other teams that conceivably still could leap to the front of the pack in the race for Soto. We've weighed how much sense these 10 clubs make for him based on a variety of key factors.

Namely, how Soto—who boasts a career .291/.426/.538 slash line and is under club control through 2024—would fit in their lineups and within their spending capacity, how they line up as a trading partner with the Nationals and where they are in their contention windows.

Without further delay, let's count 'em down.