Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Rematch Rumor Is 'Bulls--t,' Says Dana White

UFC president Dana White isn't buying talk of a potential boxing rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Emma Parry of UK publication The Sun reported Tuesday that Mayweather and McGregor were "very close" to reaching an agreement to fight for a second time.

Per Parry, the bout would be contested at 155 lbs. and "personal terms" have been agreed upon, but there are still some sticking points, including the length of the fight.

When asked about the report by TMZ Sports on Tuesday, White shot it down, calling it "total bulls--t."

Mayweather and McGregor met in August 2017 for arguably the biggest crossover fight in combat sports history. McGregor held his own, but Mayweather ultimately won by 10th-round technical knockout, improving his career record to 50-0.

After the fight, Mayweather announced his retirement, and while he has competed in some exhibition bouts since then, he has remained true to his word by not competing in another professional fight.

White's stake in a Mayweather vs. McGregor fight relates to McGregor, who is under a UFC contract and is one of the promotion's biggest stars.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has not competed inside the Octagon since UFC 264 last July, which saw him lose to Dustin Poirier by doctor stoppage after suffering a broken leg.

In March, McGregor said he was aiming for a late-summer return to the UFC and named welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as his preferred opponent.

McGregor has lost three of his past four fights and four of his past seven after previously winning 15 in a row, calling into question whether he is still a top fighter.

Regardless, McGregor remains a top draw, and while a rematch with Mayweather would undoubtedly generate huge money, White would clearly prefer for McGregor's return to occur under the UFC umbrella.