UFC 277: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes II Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Until December of last year, Brazil's Amanda Nunes was considered the greatest female fighter alive. She held the UFC's bantamweight and featherweight titles and had soundly beaten every other woman to hold the belt in either weight class, including Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. And that's without even mentioning her two wins over flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko—another pound-for-pound star.

There was really just no debating her status as the sport's pound-for-pound queen. But then, in the co-main event of UFC 269, she was battered to a second-round submission loss by a massive underdog in Julianna Pena, losing her bantamweight belt in the process.

It was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history, and a fight that instantly divided fans. Some believed Nunes had simply gotten complacent. Others believed that Pena simply had Nunes' number.

It was clear from the outset that the only way to settle the debate was to book the pair for a rematch, so that's just what the UFC did.

After serving as rival coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter—hats off to you if you're still watching the show—Nunes and Pena are slated to meet again in the main event of Saturday's UFC 277 card in Dallas.

Will Nunes redeem herself and reclaim the bantamweight throne, or will lightning strike twice for Pena? As ever, there's no way to know until they're in the cage together, but taking a closer look at their respective games reveals some interesting information.

Keep scrolling to see how they match up on paper.