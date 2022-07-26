MLB Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal, 'Just About Everyone' Available for Tigers

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

While sitting in last place in the AL Central, the Detroit Tigers appear to be willing to tear down their roster in hopes of building toward the future.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that the Tigers are indicating to teams "just about everyone is available" ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, including promising young starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal has been one of the few bright spots in a dismal season for Detroit. Through 19 starts, he has a 7-8 record with a 3.88 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 106.2 innings.

The 25-year-old started the year with a 5-2 record and 2.33 ERA in his first 11 starts. He stumbled with losses in his next five outings before bouncing back in his last three appearances. Skubal will be back on the mound Wednesday for the Tigers' series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Skubal is under club control through 2026 and is over a year away from salary arbitration. Rosenthal added that he's heard speculation that the Tigers "are trying to be opportunistic and extract a big return for Skubal" from teams that don't land more proven starters prior to the trade deadline.

Detroit improved to 39-58 with a 12-4 win over San Diego on Monday. It was the team's third win in its last 10 games. Entering Tuesday, the Tigers averaged a major league-low 3.22 runs per game. The team's pitching hasn't been much better, ranking 21st in the majors with an ERA of 4.17.

Moving Skubal would likely garner a strong package of prospects, so teams might not be willing to meet Detroit's asking price. However, the Tigers have a slew of relievers they can deal, including two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto.