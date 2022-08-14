Joe Burrow Returns to Bengals Practice Following Appendectomy in July

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Burrow returned Sunday after missing approximately 2.5 weeks after he underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

The only other time he missed with an injury over his three-year career came during his 2020 rookie campaign when he tore his ACL and MCL 10 games into the season.

The 25-year-old emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during the 2021 season, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 118 yards and two scores.

With Burrow under center, the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and reached the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. However, they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in that game, which exposed some weaknesses on the team's offensive line.

In hopes of returning to the Super Bowl this coming season, the Bengals made some additions to their offensive line, signing center Ted Karras and right tackle La'el Collins in free agency.

If Burrow can stay healthy, Cincinnati will once again be the team to beat in the AFC North.