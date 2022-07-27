College Football Realignment: Predicting the Next Moves

0 of 4

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Realignment is one of several college football topics that will not go away anytime soon.

Few people correctly guessed that Oklahoma and Texas would leave for the SEC and both USC and UCLA would head to the Big Ten—all within a 12-month span! Those decisions, though, along with subsequent moves in the Big 12, American, Conference USA and Sun Belt, are set to reshape the Football Bowl Subdivision landscape.

And those changes are merely the early stages of a long process.

The predictions for what may happen in the near future feel remotely educated. So, naturally, expect them to look foolish in about a year.

Let's have some fun.