Red Sox's Trevor Story to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Team USA will have a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger in the middle infield for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

On Monday, USA Baseball announced Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story will be part of the American team for the tournament next year.

Story is not the only notable Major Leaguer who will suit up for the Red, White and Blue.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will play as the team captain, which was a notable development after he declined the opportunity to compete in 2017. The presence of the game's top American player also figured to help with roster building, and Story is a major addition.

The United States failed to finish in the top three in any of the first three World Baseball Classics in 2006, 2009 and 2013, but it won the entire competition in 2017 and will enter the 2023 edition as defending champions.

Notable players such as Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Andrew McCutchen, Marcus Stroman and Nolan Arenado led the way for the Americans the last time out, and Story and the rest of the 2023 roster will be under pressure to defend the crown.

The Red Sox infielder provides versatility since he was previously the starting shortstop for the Colorado Rockies and has played second base for Boston this season. That will help the United States mix and match the lineup depending on the opposition.

He is also a power hitter from a second base spot that isn't known for producing major sluggers.

Story is slashing .221/.289/.423 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 81 games for Boston this season and has five seasons with 24 or more dingers.

If he brings that type of power to the plate in next year's World Baseball Classic, he might be able to add winning a championship for his country to his resume.