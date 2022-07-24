Bills' Rodger Saffold Injured Ribs in Car Accident, Will Start Camp on NFI List

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills guard Rodger Saffold will open training camp on the non-football injury list, according to team reporter Maddy Glab.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Safford previously suffered a rib injury in a car accident.

The 34-year-old signed with the Bills this offseason on a one-year deal after spending the previous three years with the Tennessee Titans. He was released by the Titans in March in a move that saved the team $10 million against the cap.

Saffold earned his first career Pro Bowl selection last season, although he also missed two games because of a shoulder injury that he described as a "nerve thing."

"It's numbness, tingling, all that thing," Saffold said in December.

He only missed three total regular-season games in the previous five seasons.

The 2010 second-round draft pick spent nine years with the Rams, starting his career as a tackle before transitioning to guard. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2017 and helped the squad reach the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.

After signing with Tennessee in 2019, he helped clear space for Derrick Henry as the running back won back-to-back rushing titles.

He is now hoping to help the Bills take another step toward title contention after finishing 11-6 last season.

Cody Ford, a 2019 second-round pick with 29 career starts, could see extra snaps while Saffold is unavailable.