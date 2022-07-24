X

    Bills' Rodger Saffold Injured Ribs in Car Accident, Will Start Camp on NFI List

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 24, 2022

    Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills guard Rodger Saffold will open training camp on the non-football injury list, according to team reporter Maddy Glab.

    Head coach Sean McDermott said Safford previously suffered a rib injury in a car accident.

    The 34-year-old signed with the Bills this offseason on a one-year deal after spending the previous three years with the Tennessee Titans. He was released by the Titans in March in a move that saved the team $10 million against the cap.

    Saffold earned his first career Pro Bowl selection last season, although he also missed two games because of a shoulder injury that he described as a "nerve thing."

    "It's numbness, tingling, all that thing," Saffold said in December.

    He only missed three total regular-season games in the previous five seasons.

    The 2010 second-round draft pick spent nine years with the Rams, starting his career as a tackle before transitioning to guard. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2017 and helped the squad reach the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    After signing with Tennessee in 2019, he helped clear space for Derrick Henry as the running back won back-to-back rushing titles.

    He is now hoping to help the Bills take another step toward title contention after finishing 11-6 last season.

    Cody Ford, a 2019 second-round pick with 29 career starts, could see extra snaps while Saffold is unavailable.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.