NBA Rumors: Cavs Offer Collin Sexton a Multiyear Contract 'Close to $40M'

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly made a multi-year offer to retain restricted free agent Collin Sexton, as Chris Fedor reported on The Wine and Gold Talk podcast (h/t Hoops Hype).

The reported offer is expected to be three years and "close to $40 million," according to Fedor (h/t Hoops Hype).

Sexton played only 11 games last season before suffering a torn meniscus in November, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in June the guard has made a "complete recovery" and was cleared for basketball activities.

Prior to the injury, Sexton was only averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 assists per game in 2021-22.

The 23-year-old had been much better in 2020-21, averaging 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game with a .519 effective field goal percentage.

Sexton's absence last year allowed Darius Garland to emerge as the team's go-to option in the backcourt, however. Garland averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game while earning his first All-Star selection, and was rewarded this offseason with a five-year, $193 million max extension.

It appears Cleveland still wants Sexton on the roster, but he would clearly have to accept a smaller salary and likely a lesser role on the court.

Despite last year's struggles, the 2018 lottery pick has proved he can be an elite scorer and he would be a valued addition to a team that finished ninth in the Eastern Conference standings last year.

There has also been a limited market across the league for Sexton.

Fedor previously listed the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons as the "biggest threats" to sign the guard, but there hasn't been much activity since the start of free agency.

Without a new deal, Sexton can accept the $7.2 million qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.