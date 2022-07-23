Neymar Addresses PSG Future: 'I Don't Know What Their Plans Are for Me'

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Neymar suggested Saturday that he is unsure what the future holds for him at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to ESPN, Neymar addressed his PSG status after a 3-0 exhibition win over Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan, saying: "I still want to stay at the club. Until now, the club haven't told me anything so I don't know what their plans are for me."

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported July 1 that Neymar would like to leave PSG this summer.

ESPN noted that Chelsea are known to have interest in Neymar, but they are among only two or three teams with the ability to take on his contract.

Neymar signed a a new deal last year that pays him €43 million annually and runs through 2027, but PSG are reportedly amenable to moving him due to their desire to "change their culture from star players to a team ethic" with Kylian Mbappe as the centerpiece.

New PSG manager Christophe Galtier had a similarly cryptic answer on Saturday when asked if Neymar would remain with the club moving forward: "What will happen in the near future, at the end of the transfer market, I don't know... I haven't had an individual interview with him on this aspect."

Neymar, 30, joined PSG in 2017 for a then-record €222 million transfer fee from Barcelona, where he spent the previous four seasons after beginning his career in Brazil at Santos.

He has enjoyed great success in his five seasons with PSG, scoring 100 goals in 144 matches across all competitions.

Neymar has also helped the Parisians win four Ligue 1 titles, including last season, plus three Coupes de France and two Coupes de la Ligue.

However, the club has failed to win a single men's UEFA Champions League title despite the huge outlay on players such as Neymar, Mbappe and Lionel Messi, and it appears they are starting to rethink their transfer strategy.

If Chelsea or another club lands Neymar, they will be getting one of the most productive players of his generation, as he has scored 275 career goals at club level and another 74 goals internationally for Brazil.

Neymar would represent a big loss for PSG, but they won Ligue 1 by 15 points last season and have the cachet to bring in more big names if they so choose.