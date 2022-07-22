Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Giants Unlikely to Pursue Nationals Star Ahead of Deadline

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Despite being one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball, the list of trade suitors for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto may not be as robust as it initially appeared.

Appearing on 95.7 The Fan's Damon and Ratto, ESPN's Buster Olney noted the San Francisco Giants are unlikely to make a run at Soto.

"I'd put that number at about 5% based on what I've heard," Olney said.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported last week that Washington was going to entertain offers for Soto ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline after he rejected a contract extension worth $440 million over 15 years.

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network reported the Nationals "may be willing to accept a prospect-heavy package" for Soto, especially if they could also get an acquiring team to take one of their "bad" contracts back in return.

The most frequently mentioned bad contract the Nationals want teams to take back is Patrick Corbin. The 33-year-old southpaw is owed $59 million over the final two seasons of his contract after this year.

In Heyman's report, he notes that the New York Yankees and New York Mets aren't willing to trade their top three prospects in a package for Soto.

Things could change if either or both of the Yankees and Mets if they feel like they have a chance to make a deal happen, but taking them out of the equation along with the Giants could make it more likely Soto stays in Washington for the rest of 2022.

The Giants do have a good farm system to make a reasonable offer to the Nationals if they wanted to. MLB.com ranked their system as the 11th-best in the league with four top-100 prospects coming into this season.

Soto is certainly going to come at a steep price in any trade. He is on pace to post his fifth consecutive season with an on-base percentage over .400. The Dominican superstar is slugging .589 in 43 games since May 29.

Adding to Soto's value is he has two more years of team control before becoming a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Giants (48-44) could use a spark of some sort ahead of the trade deadline if they want to make a playoff run. They are unlikely to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a 13.5-game lead over them in the NL West.

San Francisco is only one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies (49-43) and St. Louis Cardinals (50-44) for the final wild-card spot in the NL.