Ryan Lochte's Bronze Medals from 2008 Olympics Sell for $89K at Auction

Al Bello/Getty Images

Ryan Lochte's two bronze medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics sold for $89,423 on Thursday at RR Auction, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

Lochte put all of his Olympic silver and bronze medals up for auction with the proceeds going to the Jorge Nation Foundation, which raises money for children with serious illnesses to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a destination of their choosing.

"I don’t want people to think I didn’t care about the medals," Lochte told Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports earlier this month. "I cherish them, but they’re just sitting in my closet collecting dust."

"The Ryan Lochte Collection" listed by RR Auction included his lone silver medal from the 2004 Olympics in Athens, his two bronze medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and his two silvers and one bronze from the 2012 London Games.

The auction also included his custom 14-karat white gold Olympic ring and his Breitling watch.

Lochte also said he will probably auction some of his Olympic gold medals in the future for charity, per Zaccardi. He won six gold medals over his Olympic swimming career.