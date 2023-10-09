Bulls' Zach LaVine Denies His Camp Is Putting Out Trade Rumors Ahead of NBA Season

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine affirmed his commitment to the franchise as his long-term future in the Windy City remains the subject of rumors.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported on Sept. 22 that Chicago "has explored trade scenarios" involving LaVine throughout the offseason, adding that "there just doesn't seem to be a robust market for LaVine's services."

ESPN's Jamal Collier echoed that reporting Monday, writing "rival teams have checked in with the Bulls about LaVine's availability."

The 27-year-old went on the record with Collier to make it clear he's not attempting to orchestrate an exit from Chicago.

"My camp isn't putting them out," he said of the trade rumors. "I committed to the Bulls when I signed my five-year deal. So until I'm not, I'm committed to the Bulls. I've always brought professionalism and consistent play, and that's what I'll continue to do.

"I love Chicago; I've always wanted to be in a place that wanted me, and Chicago showed me that. But obviously trade rumors are part of the business. Are they wanted? No. But I'm a grown man, I've been traded before. I know how to deal with them. You have to take it that way; it's a business, so I don't get too upset."

LaVine shook off a somewhat slow start to average 24.8 points and shoot 48.5 percent overall (37.5 percent on three-pointers) in 2022-23. His 77 appearances were also his most since 2015-16.

Still, fans were left to question the franchise's ceiling with LaVine playing such an important role. The Bulls went 40-42 and lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. They simply haven't been the same since losing Lonzo Ball midway through the 2021-22 season.

Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey made the case in May that LaVine is a poor fit alongside DeMar DeRozan, a tandem that's worse without a natural facilitator such as Ball on the floor.

Trading LaVine would be one way to shake up the roster, but Fischer's report didn't paint a positive picture of his value. The Bulls might struggle to collect a return that keeps them better in the short term, let alone improves their title odds.