Lakers Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield Talks with Pacers 'Reengaged' in Recent Days

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have "reengaged" in trade discussions surrounding Buddy Hield in recent days, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

McMenamin said Wednesday on NBA Today:

"There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. Now that would center around a Buddy Hield deal and could be a deal that could include Russell Westbrook if you're also talking about having Myles Turner in that deal. Or perhaps it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to get Buddy Hield."

The news comes after McMenamin reported on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jacob Rude of Silver Screen & Roll) that the Lakers have interest in both Hield and Eric Gordon, "perhaps in addition to" Kyrie Irving.

McMenamin added that "the piece that would have to be moved in order to get that done would be Talen Horton-Tucker. But, it could also end up being the plan B if they can’t get this Kyrie situation to come to bear..."

Irving has been linked to the Lakers since before he picked up his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for 2022-23. He would almost certainly replace Westbrook, who appears headed for an "inevitable divorce" with the Purple and Gold, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

The Lakers reportedly had an opportunity to acquire Hield last summer but instead used their assets to acquire Westbrook, who struggled in his first season with the franchise.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from deep in 78 games.

That said, many of L.A.'s players struggled from deep last season. They made just 34.7 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, which ranked 22nd in the NBA.

Acquiring Hield would instantly help L.A.'s shooting struggles. The 29-year-old drilled 36.6 percent of his shots from deep in 2021-22 and is shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range over his six-year career.

In addition, Hield averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor last season.

The Lakers finished the 2021-22 season 11th in the Western Conference and missed the playoffs. That disappointment has resulted in the team exhausting all of its options to get back to title contention.

