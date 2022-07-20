Raiders' Maxx Crosby Asked Teammate Duron Harmon How Tom Brady Approaches Offseason

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby wants to imitate the best for his offseason training plans, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports:

Veteran safety Duron Harmon spent seven years with the New England Patriots from 2013 to '19, winning three Super Bowl titles alongside Tom Brady. After starting 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons last year, he signed with the Raiders in March.

Crosby is already among the best in the league at his position, earning a Pro Bowl selection while being named second-team All-Pro last year. He has 25 sacks through three NFL seasons, including eight in 2021 to go with 56 tackles.

Improving his offseason routine could make him even more dangerous in 2022.