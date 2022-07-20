UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Rips Jon Jones: 'I Can’t Let It Go, He’s a Cheater'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Daniel Cormier continues to hold a grudge against Jon Jones nearly five years after their last match against each other.

"I can't let it go. He's a cheater," Cormier said of Jones on The Pivot Podcast (30:14 in video).

Jones defeated Cormier by unanimous decision at UFC 182 in 2015. In the rematch two years later at UFC 214, Jones earned a win by knockout but later tested positive for a banned substance. The bout was changed to a no contest and Jones was stripped of his title.

The two never fought again, and Cormier continues to wonder how he would have fared in a clean fight.

"You did some stuff to my career that never let me settle, because now I don't know," Cormier said (h/t Drake Riggs of MMA Fighting). "I could know through the fights that maybe this dude is just better than me. But I also know that if you're not doing the things that are boosting you, can you really work to the level that I'm working?"

Jones was the only person to defeat Cormier in his first 24 professional bouts until he suffered consecutive losses to Stipe Miocic. Cormier still put together an incredible career that featured UFC titles at two different weight classes and wins over several elite competitors, including Miocic, Anderson Silva and Alexander Gustafsson.

The 43-year-old was inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame this month.

His feud with Jones still leaves a major question mark about his career.