X

    WNBA Legends Candace Parker, Sue Bird Celebrated by Fans as Sky Beat Storm

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 20, 2022

    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Chicago Sky held on for a 78-74 victory over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

    Emma Meesseman and Allie Quigley combined to form a potent inside-outside combination for the Sky's offense. Quigley had a team-best 18 points and shot 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Meesseman shot 7-of-12 en route to a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds).

    Meesseman's six assists were critical as well with Courtney Vandersloot unavailable.

    That helped Chicago overcome strong showings from Breanna Stewart, who scored a game-high 24 points, and Jewell Loyd, who chipped in with 18.

    Wednesday saw Sue Bird make what could be her penultimate trip to the Windy City. The 41-year-old is in the middle of her farewell tour after confirming she's retiring after the 2022 season.

    For some fans, watching the 13-time All-Star ride off into the sunset was a priority.

    Charlie Brown☔️ @moderntale

    Had to see Sue Bird live before she retires at the end of the season 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/Y2J6I7HYHt">pic.twitter.com/Y2J6I7HYHt</a>

    Lauren Helmbrecht @lmhelmbrecht

    Bucket-list: watch <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breannastewart</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/Candace_Parker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Candace_Parker</a> play in real life <br><br>☑️☑️☑️ <a href="https://t.co/CqrmuUBeXt">pic.twitter.com/CqrmuUBeXt</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Bird finished with nine points and four assists in 30 minutes on the floor.

    Seattle Storm @seattlestorm

    SUUUUUUUUE WITH THE TOUGH SHOT 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a> <a href="https://t.co/2flWinmZ2e">pic.twitter.com/2flWinmZ2e</a>

    Seattle Storm @seattlestorm

    🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/S10Bird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@S10Bird</a> 👉 <a href="https://twitter.com/gabbywilliams15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gabbywilliams15</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a> <a href="https://t.co/VrwgCsICdN">pic.twitter.com/VrwgCsICdN</a>

    This was also one of the last encounters between Bird and another legend, Candace Parker. In addition to earning the victory, Parker outpaced Bird individually. The two-time WNBA MVP had 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.

    Chicago Sky @chicagosky

    Court Vision on 💯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skytown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skytown</a> <a href="https://t.co/J2L8CCglLw">pic.twitter.com/J2L8CCglLw</a>

    WNBA @WNBA

    Allemand (<a href="https://twitter.com/JulieAllemand?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JulieAllemand</a>) ➡ Parker (<a href="https://twitter.com/Candace_Parker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Candace_Parker</a>) gives the Sky their largest lead of today's matchup on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a> 👏 <a href="https://t.co/JaNlIltUSR">pic.twitter.com/JaNlIltUSR</a>

    Nov @WNBAUncut

    Let's count how many times Candace Parker has gotten one of Seattle guards deep into the post and Chicago has settled for jump shots. <br><br>I understand her frustration at her team

    Lyndsey D'Arcangelo @darcangel21

    Candace Parker out here shooting stepback jumpers like she's ten years younger.

    James Kay @James_M_Kay

    The Sky's front court has been terrific today. The ability to play two of either Emma Meesseman, Azurá Stevens and Candace Parker is a cheat code on defense.

    Entering Wednesday, the Sky and Storm were first and third, respectively, in the WNBA standings. The two franchises might be seeing one another in the postseason, so this could've been a preview of a semifinals or Finals series.

    Em🌹🏳️‍🌈 @em_adler

    Gabby's looked more than competent when she's ended up guarding Candace, and that's gonna be *huge* for the Storm defense if they meet Chicago in the playoffs

    Chris Pennant (The Black Sydney Carton) @kwandarykitten

    Seven points for the Storm off four Sky turnovers already. If there's one thing the Sky should worry about as the playoffs loom, it's the turnover differential.

    Gabe Ibrahim @gabe_ibrahim

    Seattle-Chicago is going to be a heck of a Finals series

    Chicago and Seattle will be back in action Friday night. The Sky host the Dallas Wings, while the Storm hit the road to play the Phoenix Mercury. The latter will be Bird's final regular-season encounter with longtime friend/on-court rival Diana Taurasi.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.