Report: 1-of-1 Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Card Could Sell for $3M-Plus

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant never shared a basketball court together at the same time, but one trading card that brings the three all-time greats together is on the precipice of setting records.

Goldin Auctions will open the bidding for a Triple Logoman card that features game-worn jerseys from James, Jordan and Bryant later Wednesday night, with the opening bidding starting at $750,000. TMZ Sports reported the card could sell for more than $3 million when bidding closes.

The card, released during the 2006-07 season, features a patch worn from when Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James' first tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers and a No. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn by Bryant.

While it's unclear when each jersey was worn by each player, Byrant did not switch his number to 24 until the 2006-07 season. That would indicate the jersey worn for the card was from that campaign.

"You have received a Michael Jordan. LeBron lames and Kobe Bryant Game-Used trading card. On the front of this card are pieces of memorabilia that have been certified to us as having been used in an NBA game. We hope you enjoy this piece of basketball history, as we continue to keep you as close as you can get!" the card reads.

A Triple Logoman featuring jerseys worn by James from his Cavaliers, Heat and Lakers era recently sold for $2.4 million.