Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Didn't Like Being Called out During Film Sessions

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was reportedly combative throughout the 2021-22 season in film sessions when coaches pointed out mistakes.

"From stuff I heard last season, like during film sessions, he would you know push back on stuff that was very obvious of like, ‘Hey, you missed this defensive rotation’. He did not like being the center of attention in those film sessions," Johan Buva said on The Athletic NBA Show.

The Lakers have been exploring the trade market for Westbrook throughout the summer after what can only be described as a miserable homecoming for the 2017 NBA MVP.

