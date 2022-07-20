X

    Stanton, Buxton HRs Power AL to 3-2 Win over NL in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 20, 2022

    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    The American League apparently doesn't believe in losing All-Star Games.

    The Junior Circuit won the 2022 edition 3-2 on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, extending its winning streak to nine games.

    It appeared as if the National League was finally going to win one when it jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the AL took the lead with back-to-back home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton during a three-run fourth and never looked back.

    MLB @MLB

    The dynasty continues! <br><br>That's 9 straight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllStarGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllStarGame</a> wins for the AL! <a href="https://t.co/D1WoOEgKLL">pic.twitter.com/D1WoOEgKLL</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AL WINS THE MLB ALL-STAR GAME 🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>The American League takes home their ninth straight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllStarGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllStarGame</a> win<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/XtjmLhskdM">pic.twitter.com/XtjmLhskdM</a>

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    All-Stan the MVP.<a href="https://twitter.com/Giancarlo818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giancarlo818</a> 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/yzm2nY5Kvy">pic.twitter.com/yzm2nY5Kvy</a>

    While the sluggers from the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins made the difference, Los Angeles players fittingly took center stage right from the start.

    Angels star Shohei Ohtani singled on Clayton Kershaw's first pitch, but the Dodgers ace, who was making the first All-Star Game start of his Hall of Fame career, responded by picking him off. He then struck out Aaron Judge, walked Rafael Devers and got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out.

    The Dodgers theme continued when Mookie Betts started the scoring with an RBI single after a double from Ronald Acuna Jr., and Paul Goldschmidt extended the National League's lead to 2-0 in the opening frame with a solo homer.

    MLB @MLB

    An eventful first inning for Kershaw! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllStarGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllStarGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/M3AImiFbMI">pic.twitter.com/M3AImiFbMI</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mookie Betts puts the NL on top in the 1st inning 💪<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/H2qluTO7cg">pic.twitter.com/H2qluTO7cg</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BEHIND-THE-BACK DOUBLE PLAY 😱<br><br>The AL flashing some early leather<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/M3W09MLveR">pic.twitter.com/M3W09MLveR</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT NO-DOUBTER 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/SWRlxv3RUI">pic.twitter.com/SWRlxv3RUI</a>

    The fun ended there for the Senior Circuit.

    Alek Manoah flipped the momentum with an electric and amusing second inning that saw him strike out the side, all while providing entertaining commentary while he was mic'd up.

    MLB @MLB

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Alek_Manoah6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Alek_Manoah6</a> mic'd up while pitching was electric. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllStarGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllStarGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/WLhyX4rJND">pic.twitter.com/WLhyX4rJND</a>

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    I know you can't do this in regular season games, but this is awesome hearing Alek Manoah talk his way through his inning of work. Baseball gold.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    One of the coolest things I can remember. Alek Manoah is awesome. Making a few fans along the way. (Would make a good tight end, too.) <a href="https://t.co/S83k715C8G">https://t.co/S83k715C8G</a>

    Marc Carig @MarcCarig

    Alek Manoah has seized the title for best use of a mic while playing. That was awesome.

    It was the offense's turn to provide the fireworks two innings later when Stanton launched a two-run homer off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin that may still be going before Buxton followed with a solo blast to go back-to-back and take the lead.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GIANCARLO STANTON TIES THINGS UP AT TWO 🚀 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a> <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/dbizUoFNJr">pic.twitter.com/dbizUoFNJr</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BUXTON MAKES IT BACK-TO-BACK <br><br>The AL has the lead 🔥 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/jq3CAm4zxW">pic.twitter.com/jq3CAm4zxW</a>

    Molly Knight @molly_knight

    Omg. Byron Buxton’s home run landed in something called the home run section and now somebody is gonna win a year’s worth of beer lol

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Giancarlo Stanton! <br><br>457 feet<br><br>111.7 mph<br><br>That’s the hardest-hit HR in an All-Star Game tracked by Statcast and the second-longest. <a href="https://t.co/FjNRTeKA33">pic.twitter.com/FjNRTeKA33</a>

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    I believe when I comes to hitting long home runs, Stanton is the best I’ve ever seen. <br>Not the best home run hitter. But the best at hitting long home runs.

    Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar

    Someday imma need <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheRock</a> to play the leading role in the Giancarlo Stanton movie. Unless Stanton stars as The Rock in that movie.

    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura

    Fewer things more satisfying than watching Giancarlo Stanton hit a ball to Jupiter, I imagine.

    It turns out overcoming even a one-run deficit in the middle-to-late innings is quite the daunting task when facing a staff full of All-Star pitchers, which the National League found out the hard way after the back-to-back dingers.

    Framber Valdez, Paul Blackburn, Martin Perez and Nestor Cortes shut things down in the middle of the game. Jorge Lopez and Gregory Soto combined to throw a scoreless seventh, and Clay Holmes and Liam Hendriks did the same in the eighth.

    That left it up to Emmanuel Clase to notch the save, and the Cleveland Guardians flamethrower did just that by striking out the side in a head-turning fashion.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.