Dodgers' Mookie Betts Wears 'We Need More Black People at the Stadium' T-Shirt at ASG

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is set to play in his sixth career All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

While taking the field for batting practice prior to the game, Betts wore a shirt with a message that read, "We need more Black people at the stadium":

Baseball has been dealing with a steady decline in Black fans for quite some time now.

Last October, David Waldstein of the New York Times wrote that "baseball has steadily lost its appeal to many Black Americans, who do not see as many Black players on the field as they did years ago." Waldstein noted that only 7 percent of MLB players in 2021 were African American, down from 18 percent in 1981.