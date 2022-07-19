UFC's Michael Chandler Says Fight vs Conor McGregor Is Biggest Match in MMA Right Now

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler believes he and Conor McGregor would be box office gold inside the Octagon.

"If Conor's coming back anytime soon, I think me and Conor would make some fireworks, and it's a fight that fans want to see," Chandler told TMZ Sports. "I think it's the biggest fight we can make in mixed martial arts right now, and I try to say that as humble as possible, but I think it's a huge fight."

McGregor hasn't fought since UFC 264 in July 2021. He suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier when broke his left fibula and tibia.

Considering UFC 264 generated 1.5 million pay-per-view buys per Tapology, McGregor's return would likely draw a lot of attention. Pitting him against Chandler might add to the intrigue.

The former Bellator lightweight world champion lost two of his first three bouts in the UFC but rebounded with a vicious knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May. He's the No. 5 lightweight challenger in UFC's fighter rankings.