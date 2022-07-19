MLB Trade Rumors: Rockies All-Star C.J. Cron 'a Candidate' for Deal; Mets Linked

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron "is a candidate to be traded" before the Aug. 2 deadline, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Heyman cited the New York Mets as a possible landing spot for the 2022 MLB All-Star.

By signing Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract, the Rockies showed they want to contend at some point soon, but that point isn't right now. Colorado is fourth in the National League West at 43-50.

Cron is signed for next season, and his $7.3 million salary is a relatively modest sum given his performance at the plate.

Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt told the Denver Gazette's Danielle Allentuck the franchise won't be a big seller at the deadline.

"I believe in these guys," he said. "We realize some of our young guys are coming and are going to eventually help us. We have some guys here who are going to be with us going forward. People want us to trade guys, but the people they want us to trade are the guys that want to stay here."

Cron is obviously an attractive target for a contender. Through 90 games, he's slugging .552 with 21 home runs and a 138 OPS+. His 2.4 WAR is already a career high, per FanGraphs.

Trading Cron would help the Rockies replenish a farm system that Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked 21st in May.

Based on Schmidt's comments, the team may not be too keen to move the veteran slugger, though, and it wouldn't make a ton of sense if Schmidt is confident Colorado is primed for a turnaround in 2023.