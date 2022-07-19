Yankees' Gerrit Cole on Juan Soto Trade Rumors: 'I Want Him to Come to Us'

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Add New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole to the list of players who would like to see Juan Soto playing in the Big Apple.

The Washington Nationals outfielder reportedly has been made available in trade talks after turning down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer. Cole said Monday that he hopes Soto lands in New York.

"You know where I really don't want him going—I don't want him going up to Boston," Cole told reporters. "But if he's going to go, I want him to come to us."

Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge echoed Cole's sentiments, saying it "would be fun" to see Soto playing in New York.

The 23-year-old is set to play in his second All-Star Game after a stellar first half of the season that saw him bat .250/.405/.497 with 20 home runs and 43 RBI.

Soto was asked directly about potential landing spots, including New York, while speaking to reporters Monday, and he discussed his love for playing at Citi Field. He has a .350 batting average with 10 home runs and a 1.173 OPS in 30 career games at the stadium.

"Playing in New York against the Mets, I love it," Soto said. "I love to play against them, hit the ball hard. If you see my numbers at that field, it's just amazing. Against them, it's a great feeling."

Soto's lefty swing would also be tailor-made for the short porch at right field in Yankee Stadium. He has three homers in four career games in the Bronx.

"I've never hit the ball over there," said Soto, whose home runs against the Yankees went to the opposite field twice and right center once. "Playing against the Yankees is really cool, to hear the noise and shut it down."

While Soto reportedly expressed a desire to stay with the Nationals, he admitted that he's not thrilled to be the subject of trade speculation.

"A couple weeks ago, they were saying they would never trade me," Soto said. "Now all these things have come out. It feels really uncomfortable. You don't know what to trust. But at the end of the day, it's out of my hands what decision they make."