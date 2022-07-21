Knicks Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free Agency Steals

0 of 3

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA offseason could be one to remember for the New York Knicks.

They already inked Jalen Brunson to a big deal and potentially plugged a hole at point guard they've been trying to fill for years. They've been heavily connected to the Donovan Mitchell trade talks, as a deal could deliver the franchise its first star since Carmelo Anthony.

The following three players aren't on that level, but they could make a ton of sense on minimum contracts.

