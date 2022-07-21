Warriors Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free-Agency Steals

0 of 3

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Fresh off of their fourth NBA title in eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors have predictably seen more subtractions than additions in free agency.

It costs a metric ton to keep a championship roster intact, so it was no surprise to see the likes of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. bolt for big bucks elsewhere.

All things considered, the Warriors have done a good job of bouncing back with the valuable addition of Donte DiVincenzo. Meanwhile, JaMychal Green reportedly plans to sign with the team upon clearing waivers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Still, there are vacancies to fill. Read on for a few options the Warriors could look towards in the hunt for back-to-back titles.

