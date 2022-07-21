Warriors Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free-Agency StealsJuly 21, 2022
Warriors Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free-Agency Steals
Fresh off of their fourth NBA title in eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors have predictably seen more subtractions than additions in free agency.
It costs a metric ton to keep a championship roster intact, so it was no surprise to see the likes of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. bolt for big bucks elsewhere.
All things considered, the Warriors have done a good job of bouncing back with the valuable addition of Donte DiVincenzo. Meanwhile, JaMychal Green reportedly plans to sign with the team upon clearing waivers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Still, there are vacancies to fill. Read on for a few options the Warriors could look towards in the hunt for back-to-back titles.
Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony might be officially past his prime, but the 38-year-old can still cook in the right role.
He just posted the fifth-highest scoring average on the Los Angeles Lakers (13.3) while outperforming his career shooting rates from three (37.5 percent) and the foul line (83.0).
He is primarily a spacer at this stage, but he can still create offense in a pinch against second-team defenses.
Most of his makes were of the catch-and-shoot variety (1.9 per game, per NBA.com), and that skill could shine brilliantly in Golden State's motion attack.
The Warriors generated the third-most catch-and-shoot threes this past season (27.3), and having a sharpshooter like Anthony on the receiving end of those passes could up the offense's potency.
Kent Bazemore
Kent Bazemore ditched the Dubs at the alter last summer and joined the Lakers in search of an increased role and what he thought was a better championship chance.
He, of course, came to regret that decision, but maybe Golden State could offer him a do-over.
The 33-year-old has already had two tenures with the team, so his familiarity with the system should allow for a smooth transition. He also shares a friendship with Stephen Curry, so that can't hurt his chances.
More than anything, though, a(nother) reunion with Bazemore would depend on the Dubs' thoughts on his ability to bounce back from a rocky season with the Purple and Gold. His shooting rates tanked outside of Golden State, but if the system can save them, he could handle some three-and-D duties.
Hassan Whiteside
While the Warriors' frontcourt will become more flexible with the addition of Green, it won't get any bigger.
Maybe that doesn't concern the front office—the championship team wasn't exactly towering—but the fact remains there is only one 7-footer on the roster. And that 7-footer, James Wiseman, last suited up in April 2021.
If Golden State is at all concerned about Wiseman's ability to consistently handle his role or simply wants another big body in the middle, then Hassan Whiteside might be worth a phone call.
His numbers sometimes oversell his impact, but the 33-year-old is still a sturdy 7-footer who can block shots, finish lobs and rebound.
A low-minute, hopefully high-energy role could suit Whiteside just fine.