Lakers' Kent Bazemore on Warriors' West Title: 'Congrats to My Homies But I'm Sick'

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers wing Kent Bazemore may be regretting the free-agent decision he made last offseason.

After watching the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday to advance to the NBA Finals, Bazemore tweeted the following Friday morning:

Bazemore feeling "sick" over the Warriors' win may have had something to do with the fact that he turned down the opportunity to return to Golden State this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in August that Bazemore turned down a two-year contract from the Warriors and took less money to sign with the Lakers on a one-year deal in order to chase a championship.

That move didn't pay off, as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed significant time with injuries, causing the Lakers to shockingly miss the playoffs with a 33-49 record.

Bazemore also had his worst production since his rookie season in 2012-13, as he finished with averages of 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 39 games.

Bazemore spent two seasons with the Warriors to start his career and played for them during the 2020-21 campaign as well. Unfortunately for him, he missed their five straight trips to the NBA Finals and three championships from 2015 to 2019.

Golden State is now in an ideal position to return to the top of the NBA, as it is awaiting a clash with either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

If the Warriors win, it will mark the fourth championship for core team members such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Bazemore is still searching for his first, but perhaps he can chase one with the Warriors next season since he is set to become a free agent again when the 2021-22 campaign ends.